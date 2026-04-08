Jerar Encarnacion News: Gaining traction as everyday player

Encarnacion will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Though he'll be playing left field in place of a resting Heliot Ramos, Encarnacion appears to have taken on a more regular role at designated hitter now that Rafael Devers has been cleared to play first base on a more frequent basis. Encarnacion will stick in the San Francisco lineup for a sixth consecutive game after producing exactly one hit in each of his previous five starts.