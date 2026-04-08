Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion News: Gaining traction as everyday player

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Encarnacion will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Though he'll be playing left field in place of a resting Heliot Ramos, Encarnacion appears to have taken on a more regular role at designated hitter now that Rafael Devers has been cleared to play first base on a more frequent basis. Encarnacion will stick in the San Francisco lineup for a sixth consecutive game after producing exactly one hit in each of his previous five starts.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
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