Jerar Encarnacion News: Gaining traction as everyday player
Encarnacion will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Though he'll be playing left field in place of a resting Heliot Ramos, Encarnacion appears to have taken on a more regular role at designated hitter now that Rafael Devers has been cleared to play first base on a more frequent basis. Encarnacion will stick in the San Francisco lineup for a sixth consecutive game after producing exactly one hit in each of his previous five starts.
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