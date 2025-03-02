Jerar Encarnacion News: Making case for DH job

Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's win over the Angels and is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with a home run in six spring games.

Encarnacion has had a strong first week of spring training and appears to be in the lead for the starting DH role. He has just three strikeouts this spring, which is encouraging since he had a 28.6 percent strikeout rate and just a 4.2 percent walk rate in the majors last season.