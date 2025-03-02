Fantasy Baseball
Jerar Encarnacion headshot

Jerar Encarnacion News: Making case for DH job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 9:42pm

Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday's win over the Angels and is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with a home run in six spring games.

Encarnacion has had a strong first week of spring training and appears to be in the lead for the starting DH role. He has just three strikeouts this spring, which is encouraging since he had a 28.6 percent strikeout rate and just a 4.2 percent walk rate in the majors last season.

Jerar Encarnacion
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
