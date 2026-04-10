Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The Padres placed Estrada on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.

After logging five straight shutout appearances, Estrada gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings during his outing Thursday. He had been working as a setup man in front of closer Mason Miller, but Jason Adam will presumably take over in that role after being activated from the IL in a corresponding move.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
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