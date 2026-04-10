Jeremiah Estrada Injury: Placed on injured list
The Padres placed Estrada on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.
After logging five straight shutout appearances, Estrada gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings during his outing Thursday. He had been working as a setup man in front of closer Mason Miller, but Jason Adam will presumably take over in that role after being activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves on Opening Weekend?11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Structuring Fantasy Baseball Pitching: Starters vs Relievers27 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More