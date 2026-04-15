Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada Injury: Resumes playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Estrada (elbow) resumed playing light catch earlier this week, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Estrada's velocity had been down through his first seven appearances of the season, but it wasn't until the right-hander felt tightness in his elbow while playing catch before the Padres decided to place him on the injured list last Friday. The Padres are labeling Estrada's injury as tendinitis, and the fact that he's already been cleared to start throwing again offers hope that he'll be in line for an abbreviated stay on the shelf. Despite the early drop in velocity, Estrada was able to strike out more than a batter per inning and netted four holds prior to landing on the shelf.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
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