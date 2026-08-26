Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada Injury: Shelved by shoulder impingement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Padres placed Estrada on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement.

It's the third IL stint this season for Estrada, who has missed time previously with elbow and knee issues. When healthy, he's logged a 3.48 ERA and 38:16 K:BB over 31 frames this season. It's unclear how long Estrada's absence will last.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
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