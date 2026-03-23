Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada News: Dominant in Cactus League action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Through nine spring appearances, Estrada has tossed 9.2 scoreless innings, giving up two hits while posting a 16:7 K:BB.

Estrada has looked nearly unhittable in exhibition action while racking up a 14.9 K/9. The walks are a bit concerning, though the flamethrowing reliever is coming off a 2025 regular season during which he posted a career-best 8.9 percent walk rate. Estrada also recorded a career-high 30 holds last year and is slated to again be a key high-leverage arm for San Diego in 2026.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
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