Jeremiah Estrada News: Reinstated from injured list
The Padres activated Estrada (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Estrada has been shelved for the past three weeks with right elbow tendinitis but has been cleared to return after making a couple rehab appearances. The 27-year-old had a shaky start to the season before getting hurt, posting a 5.14 ERA and 8:5 K:BB over seven innings, but the right-hander will slide back into a setup role ahead of closer Mason Miller.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?4 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?14 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More