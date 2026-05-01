Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada News: Reinstated from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

The Padres activated Estrada (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Estrada has been shelved for the past three weeks with right elbow tendinitis but has been cleared to return after making a couple rehab appearances. The 27-year-old had a shaky start to the season before getting hurt, posting a 5.14 ERA and 8:5 K:BB over seven innings, but the right-hander will slide back into a setup role ahead of closer Mason Miller.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
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