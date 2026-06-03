Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada News: Responsible for loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Estrada (2-2) picked up the loss after giving up the eventual game-winning run in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Estrada entered the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at 2-2. The 27-year-old allowed Bryce Harper to cross home plate as the go-ahead run as a result of an Alec Bohm double play, limiting the damage at just one. Estrada has given up two earned runs in his last two appearances after previously pitching 4.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander now commands a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings this season.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
5 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
12 days ago