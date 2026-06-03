Jeremiah Estrada News: Responsible for loss
Estrada (2-2) picked up the loss after giving up the eventual game-winning run in a 3-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Estrada entered the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at 2-2. The 27-year-old allowed Bryce Harper to cross home plate as the go-ahead run as a result of an Alec Bohm double play, limiting the damage at just one. Estrada has given up two earned runs in his last two appearances after previously pitching 4.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander now commands a 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 20.2 innings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?Yesterday
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?5 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?12 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Estrada See More