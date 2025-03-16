Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeremiah Estrada headshot

Jeremiah Estrada News: Sailing through smooth spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Estrada has pitched 4.2 innings during the Cactus League slate, allowing one run on two hits while posting a 6:1 K:BB.

Estrada broke through last season with a 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 holds and a 37.3 percent strikeout rate over 61 innings during his first season in San Diego. He's primed for a high-leverage role during the coming campaign and will likely open the season helping to set up closer Robert Suarez. Though Suarez has had a rough spring, allowing eight runs over 3.2 frames, he's probably earned a long enough leash to keep hold of the ninth-inning role come Opening Day. However, should Suarez's struggles carry over into the regular season, Estrada would be among the top options to take over in save situations.

Jeremiah Estrada
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now