Jeremiah Jackson News: Back on bench for nightcap
Jackson is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.
Jackson Holliday will rejoin the starting nine at second base after Jackson occupied the position for the Orioles' 5-3 win in Game 1 while going 1-for-4 with a run scored. The Orioles have yet to start Holliday in consecutive games since he was activated from the injured list Monday, but he should eventually settle back into a near-everyday role once he's further removed from the hand injury that had kept him on the shelf all season. When that happens, Jackson is likely to see a stark downturn in his playing time.
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