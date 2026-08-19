Jeremiah Jackson News: Dispatched to Norfolk
The Orioles optioned Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
He'll be moved off the active roster in order to free up a spot for the return of Samuel Basallo (shoulder) from the injured list. Jackson has gone just 1-for-29 at the plate since the All-Star break.
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