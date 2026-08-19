Jeremiah Jackson headshot

Jeremiah Jackson News: Dispatched to Norfolk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:21pm

The Orioles optioned Jackson to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He'll be moved off the active roster in order to free up a spot for the return of Samuel Basallo (shoulder) from the injured list. Jackson has gone just 1-for-29 at the plate since the All-Star break.

Jeremiah Jackson
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremiah Jackson See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago