Jeremiah Jackson News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday
Jackson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Jackson had started at second base in six of the Orioles' previous seven games, but he'll cede the keystone to Blaze Alexander in the series finale in Chicago. Both Jackson and Alexander are likely to see their opportunities at second base dry up once the Orioles are ready to bring Jackson Holliday (hand) back from the injured list.
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