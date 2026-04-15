Jeremiah Jackson News: Goes yard again Wednesday
Jackson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.
The 26-year-old utility player got hold of an Eduardo Rodriguez fastball in the bottom of the fourth inning, ripping it on a line over the fence in left-center field for a two-run shot. It was Jackson's fourth homer of the season, and all four have come in the last five games as part of a six-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .480 (12-for-25) with two doubles, five runs and 10 RBI. With Jackson Holliday (hand) having had a setback on his rehab assignment earlier this week and Jordan Westburg (elbow) still not expected back until late May, Jackson has the starting job at second base locked down for now.
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