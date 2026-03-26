Jeremiah Jackson News: Makes roster, on bench for opener

Jackson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Though Jackson beat out a number of competitors for the final position-player spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, he looks like he'll have to settle for a part-time role to begin the season, even while Jackson Holliday (hand) and Jordan Westburg (elbow) are on the injured list. Coby Mayo is expected to be Westburg's primary replacement at third base, while the Orioles could opt for a more of a timeshare between Jackson and Blaze Alexander at the keystone in Holliday's absence. The Orioles will turn to Alexander at second base for the opener.