Jeremiah Jackson News: Not in Friday's lineup
Jackson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The 26-year-old opened the season in a bit of a timeshare at second base, but he grabbed hold of the everyday job with a hot start and is now sitting after starting 19 straight games. Jackson's bat has cooled off lately, however, as he's slashing just .200/.238/.300 in his past 11 contests. Blaze Alexander is manning the keystone Friday for Baltimore.
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