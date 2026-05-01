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Jeremiah Jackson News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 1:38pm

Jackson is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old opened the season in a bit of a timeshare at second base, but he grabbed hold of the everyday job with a hot start and is now sitting after starting 19 straight games. Jackson's bat has cooled off lately, however, as he's slashing just .200/.238/.300 in his past 11 contests. Blaze Alexander is manning the keystone Friday for Baltimore.

Jeremiah Jackson
Baltimore Orioles
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