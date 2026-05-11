Jeremiah Jackson headshot

Jeremiah Jackson News: On bench for second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Jackson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll take a seat for the second day in a row while the Orioles go with Blaze Alexander at second base. After a sizzling start to the season at the dish, Jackson has gone cold thus far in May, slashing just .154/.185/.154 over 27 plate appearances on the month.

Jeremiah Jackson
Baltimore Orioles
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