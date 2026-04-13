Jeremiah Jackson News: Posts first career multi-homer game
Jackson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Jackson established a career high in RBI on Monday, also turning his first career multi-homer performance. The expectation is that Jackson Holliday (hand) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list this week, likely extending Jackson's runway as Baltimore's top second baseman for the time being. Through 44 at-bats, Jackson is batting .318 with four extra-base hits, 11 RBI and four runs scored.
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