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Jeremiah Jackson News: Powers offense in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jackson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Jackson drove in a run with a double in the fourth inning before launching his first homer of the season in the seventh. The 26-year-old has now drawn 10 starts this season and has hit safely in seven of them. Overall, he's gone 10-for-36 with six RBI and two runs scored while posting a 0:9 BB:K.

Jeremiah Jackson
Baltimore Orioles
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