Jeremiah Jackson News: Slugs homer No. 5
Jackson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Guardians.
The Orioles were down 4-0 heading into the eighth inning -- a deficit created in part by Jackson's first error of the season -- but the 26-year-old utility player redeemed himself when he capped a six-run eruption by launching a Connor Brogdon fastball into the left-field seats. Jackson has five homers on the campaign and all of them have come in the last seven games, a stretch in which he's batting .429 (12-for-28) with two doubles, five runs and 13 RBI.
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