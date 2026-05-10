Jeremiah Jackson News: Taking seat Sunday
jackson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
While starting in the Orioles' last four games, Jackson went just 2-for-14 at the dish, dropping his season average to .246. Blaze Alexander will step in at second base Sunday in place of Jackson, who has been a near-everyday player for most of the season but could soon be at risk of falling into a part-time role with Jackson Holliday (hand) moving closer to a return from the injured list.
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