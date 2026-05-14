Jeremy Pena Injury: Aiming to resume rehab Friday
Pena (hamstring/neck) hopes to resume his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena has lingering neck soreness after being involved in a collision with a runner during Tuesday's game at Corpus Christi. He'll sit out a second straight game Thursday but is aiming to return to action Friday. Pena -- who initially went on the 10-day injured list just over a month ago with a right hamstring strain -- could be activated as soon as this weekend if all goes well.
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