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Jeremy Pena Injury: Could return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Pena (hamstring/neck) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game at Minnesota, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old shortstop resumed his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday after neck soreness forced him to miss a couple games earlier in the week, and he could rejoin the Astros on Monday for the start of a 10-game road trip. Pena, who has been on the IL for a month due to a hamstring strain, has gone 2-for-11 with two doubles in three contests during the rehab stint.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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