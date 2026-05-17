Jeremy Pena Injury: Could return Monday
Pena (hamstring/neck) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game at Minnesota, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old shortstop resumed his rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday after neck soreness forced him to miss a couple games earlier in the week, and he could rejoin the Astros on Monday for the start of a 10-game road trip. Pena, who has been on the IL for a month due to a hamstring strain, has gone 2-for-11 with two doubles in three contests during the rehab stint.
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