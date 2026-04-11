Jeremy Pena Injury: Departs with knee injury Saturday
Pena was pulled from Saturday's contest against Seattle due to right posterior knee tightness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pena got two plate appearances in the contest, going 1-for-3. Following his single in the fourth inning, he advanced to second on a flyout and to third on an Isaac Paredes single. Following the Paredes hit, Pena exited and was replaced by pinch runner Nick Allen, who subsequently took over at shortstop. Pena will presumably be examined to determine the extent of his injury.
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