Jeremy Pena Injury: Does some running Monday

Astros manager Joe Espada said that Pena (hamstring) did some running Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It appears to be the first time Pena was cleared to run since he landed on the 10-day injured list a week ago with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. Pena is eligible to return Friday, but it's possible the Astros will ask him to go out on a rehab assignment before being activated. Carlos Correa has been the team's primary shortstop since Pena went down, with Isaac Paredes handling third base.