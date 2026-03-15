Jeremy Pena Injury: Doing limited baseball work
Pena (finger) is sprinting, swinging with one hand and fielding groundballs, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old was diagnosed with a fracture in the tip of his right ring finger in early March, sidelining him for the World Baseball Classic and putting his availability for Opening Day into question. Pena's current participation in baseball activities is encouraging, and at this point he just awaiting clearance to throw and swing with both hands. Once fully cleared, the shortstop doesn't expect to need many at-bats before being ready for MLB action, so he still has a chance to be ready by Opening Day.
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