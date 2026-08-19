Jeremy Pena Injury: Exits after HBP

Pena was removed from Wednesday's game against the Angels due to a right hand contusion, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena initially remained in the game after taking a pitch off his hand in the first inning, but he was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter in the third. The Astros are officially calling his injury a bruise, which suggests he avoided suffering a fracture, but he may still sit out a game or two while he manages lingering soreness.