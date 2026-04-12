Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena Injury: Held out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 12:04pm

Pena (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old shortstop departed Saturday's 8-7 loss due to right posterior knee tightness. According to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, manager Joe Espada said Sunday that he didn't have an update available for Pena, who should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated. Nick Allen will step in at shortstop Sunday for the Astros.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago