Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena Injury: Injures finger, undergoing tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 4:42pm

Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Wednesday that Pena took a ground ball to his fingertip and will undergo X-rays Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Per Dylan Delgatto of SportingNews, Pena suffered a small fracture in his finger during Wednesday's World Baseball Classic exhibition game against the Tigers, and the injury puts him in jeopardy of missing at least the first round of the WBC. Pena will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and whether he is in danger of missing more time, potentially for the start of the MLB regular season. If he were to be sidelined for an extended period of time, then Nick Allen would be the top candidate to serve as the Astros' everyday starter at shortstop.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
