Jeremy Pena Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring
The Astros placed Pena on the 10-day injured list Monday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The Astros had previously referred to Pena's injury as right posterior knee tightness, but evidently the issue is concentrated more in his hamstring. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe and could allow Pena to return around the time he's first eligible, though the Astros will be careful since hamstring strains are prone to reaggravation. The Astros figure to roll with Carlos Correa at shortstop and Isaac Paredes at third base most days while Pena is out, but it will be Nick Allen handling shortstop Monday in Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 310 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More