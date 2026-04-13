Jeremy Pena Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

The Astros placed Pena on the 10-day injured list Monday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros had previously referred to Pena's injury as right posterior knee tightness, but evidently the issue is concentrated more in his hamstring. A Grade 1 strain is the least severe and could allow Pena to return around the time he's first eligible, though the Astros will be careful since hamstring strains are prone to reaggravation. The Astros figure to roll with Carlos Correa at shortstop and Isaac Paredes at third base most days while Pena is out, but it will be Nick Allen handling shortstop Monday in Seattle.