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Jeremy Pena Injury: On cusp of rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Manager Joe Espada said Pena (hamstring) will "hopefully" run the bases this weekend, which would be the final step in his rehab program before starting a rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran shortstop has been on the shelf nearly four weeks due to a strained hamstring, but he's close to being cleared for game action. Pena shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment before rejoining Houston's active roster, so a return in mid-May remains on the table.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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