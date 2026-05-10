Jeremy Pena Injury: Rehab assignment on tap
Astros manager Joe Espada said Pena (hamstring) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old shortstop ran the bases with no issues this weekend, which was the final hurdle in his rehab program before playing in games. Pena shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment and could be back with the Astros next weekend or early the following week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem20 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target29 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More