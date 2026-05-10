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Jeremy Pena Injury: Rehab assignment on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said Pena (hamstring) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday or Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old shortstop ran the bases with no issues this weekend, which was the final hurdle in his rehab program before playing in games. Pena shouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment and could be back with the Astros next weekend or early the following week.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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