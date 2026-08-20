Jeremy Pena Injury: Remaining out Thursday
Pena (hand) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Pena made an early exit from Wednesday's contest after taking a pitch off his hand, and he'll need at least one day off to recover before returning to the starting nine. Nick Allen will start at shortstop as a result and bat eighth.
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