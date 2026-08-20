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Jeremy Pena Injury: Remaining out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Pena (hand) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Pena made an early exit from Wednesday's contest after taking a pitch off his hand, and he'll need at least one day off to recover before returning to the starting nine. Nick Allen will start at shortstop as a result and bat eighth.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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