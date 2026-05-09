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Jeremy Pena Injury: Runs bases Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Pena (hamstring) ran the bases Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Joe Espada said Friday that running the bases would be the final step in Pena's rehab program before he gets cleared to begin playing in rehab games. The Astros are going to wait to see how he feels Sunday before making any decisions, but Houston's skipper is optimistic that the 28-year-old infielder will be playing in minor-league games within the next couple of days. Nick Allen and Braden Shewmake will continue to start at shortstop for the Astros until Pena is activated.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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