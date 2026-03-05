Jeremy Pena Injury: Seeing hand specialist Thursday
Pena (finger) will visit a hand specialist Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pena took a grounder off his right ring finger during Wednesday's World Baseball Classic exhibition game against the Tigers and underwent X-rays, which will be examined by the specialist Thursday. The shortstop also suffered an injury to his fingernail as a result of the incident, though Astros manager Joe Espada said that Pena was unconcerned and wanted to remain in the game. Houston is expected to provide more details on Pena's condition later Thursday.
