Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena Injury: Set to face live pitching

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Pena (ribs) is expected to face live pitching in the coming days, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena has already taken on-field batting practice as a part of his ramp-up in Florida, and he's now set to face real pitching "in the next few days," according to manager Joe Espada. The shortstop has been sidelined since late June while dealing with a small rib fracture, but facing live pitching is a substantial step towards returning to action.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
