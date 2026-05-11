Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena Injury: Slated for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Pena (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, likely at Double-A Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena will go through a full workout Monday first, and as long as he gets through that without any hiccups, he'll play in his first game in more than a month Tuesday. The shortstop could be back on the Astros' active roster before the end of this week.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
21 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
28 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
37 days ago