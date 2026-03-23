Jeremy Pena Injury: Takes batting practice Monday
Pena (finger) took batting practice on the field at Daikin Park in Houston on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena traveling with the Astros to Houston rather than stay back in extended spring training is certainly a good sign as he attempts to avoid the injured list and be in the Opening Day lineup. The 28-year-old has not played in a game setting since fracturing his right ring finger in an exhibition contest nearly three weeks ago. If the Astros decide to give Pena more time to heal, they will use Carlos Correa at shortstop and Isaac Paredes at third base.
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