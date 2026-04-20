Jeremy Pena Injury: Takes part in running workout

Astros manager Joe Espada said that Pena (hamstring) did some running Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was cleared to run for the first time since he landed on the 10-day injured list a week ago with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The shortstop is eligible to return from the IL on Friday, but it's possible the Astros will ask him to go out on a rehab assignment before being activated. Carlos Correa has served as the team's primary shortstop since Pena went down, with Isaac Paredes handling third base.