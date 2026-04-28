Jeremy Pena Injury: Taking live batting practice
Pena (hamstring) began taking at-bats in live batting practice Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pena was cleared to begin running last week, and he appears to be making strides in his recovery from a right hamstring strain now that he's received the green light to face live pitching. Manager Joe Espada added that the 28-year-old infielder is close to beginning a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, though he remains without a firm return timeline.
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