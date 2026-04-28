Jeremy Pena headshot

Jeremy Pena Injury: Taking live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 2:15pm

Pena (hamstring) began taking at-bats in live batting practice Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was cleared to begin running last week, and he appears to be making strides in his recovery from a right hamstring strain now that he's received the green light to face live pitching. Manager Joe Espada added that the 28-year-old infielder is close to beginning a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, though he remains without a firm return timeline.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Pena See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
8 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
25 days ago