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Jeremy Pena Injury: To play shortstop Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Pena (finger) is slated to play shortstop during Tuesday's exhibition, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena was cleared for batting practice Monday, and the fact that he's been given the green light to see game action Tuesday is a clear sign he's progressing. If he's able to make it through Tuesday's exhibition without issue, there is certainly a chance he could see his name in the starting lineup for Thursday's opener against the Angels.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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