Jeremy Pena Injury: Traveling for road trip
Pena (hamstring/neck) rejoined the Astros on Sunday and will travel with the team for Monday's series opener in Minnesota, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Pena missed a couple games during his rehab assignment due to a neck issue, but he returned to action for Double-A San Antonio this weekend and now appears ready to rejoin the active roster. The 28-year-old shortstop could end up taking the roster spot of Jose Altuve, who will soon be placed on the injured list after being diagnosed with an oblique strain.
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