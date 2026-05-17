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Jeremy Pena Injury: Traveling for road trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 2:08pm

Pena (hamstring/neck) rejoined the Astros on Sunday and will travel with the team for Monday's series opener in Minnesota, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena missed a couple games during his rehab assignment due to a neck issue, but he returned to action for Double-A San Antonio this weekend and now appears ready to rejoin the active roster. The 28-year-old shortstop could end up taking the roster spot of Jose Altuve, who will soon be placed on the injured list after being diagnosed with an oblique strain.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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