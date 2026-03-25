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Jeremy Pena News: All clear for Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Pena (finger) is included on the Astros' Opening Day roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pena fractured his right ring finger in early March and was held out of game action until playing in an exhibition contest Tuesday. The 28-year-old homered in that game and has been deemed ready to roll for Thursday's opener against the Angels. Pena is set to start at shortstop and bat leadoff for Houston this season.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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