Jeremy Pena News: Cracks first homer of season

Pena went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

Pena got the scoring started in the fifth inning when he took Griffin Canning deep for a 363-foot solo homer to left field. Pena is looking to build off a solid 2024 campaign in which he slashed .266/.308/.394 with 20 stolen bases, 15 home runs and 70 RBI across 650 plate appearances. Pena and the Astros will enjoy the off-day Sunday before starting up a three-game home series against the Giants on Monday.