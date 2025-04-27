Jeremy Pena News: Drives in three in win

Pena went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Pena drove in a run on a single in the fifth inning and then added a two-run double in the sixth. The shortstop snapped a 14-game hitting streak Friday but has now hit safely in 16 of 17 games dating back to April 8. On the year, he's slashing .255/.327/.388 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and five steals across 110 plate appearances.