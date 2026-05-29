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Jeremy Pena News: Getting night off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Pena is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It appears to be a routine day off for Pena, who had made 10 straight starts since returning from the injured list. He's gone 10-for-39 (.256) with two homers, six RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:7 BB:K during that span. Braden Shewmake is making the start at shortstop and batting sixth for Houston on Friday.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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