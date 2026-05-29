Jeremy Pena News: Getting night off Friday

Pena is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It appears to be a routine day off for Pena, who had made 10 straight starts since returning from the injured list. He's gone 10-for-39 (.256) with two homers, six RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 1:7 BB:K during that span. Braden Shewmake is making the start at shortstop and batting sixth for Houston on Friday.