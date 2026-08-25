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Jeremy Pena News: Goes deep against Bronx Bombers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 9:34pm

Pena went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Yankees.

Pena tied the game up at 5-5 with a two-run homer off Fernando Cruz in the sixth inning. Pena is up to 15 long balls on the year and has reached that mark in each of the last three years and four times across five major-league seasons. He has an .816 OPS with eight steals, 43 RBI and 31 extra-base hits over 354 plate appearances this season.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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