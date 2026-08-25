Jeremy Pena News: Goes long against Bronx Bombers

Pena went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run score during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Yankees.

Pena tied the game up at 5-5 with a two-run homer off Fernando Cruz in the sixth inning. Pena is up to 15 long balls on the year and has reached that mark in each of the last three years and four times across five major-league seasons. He has an .816 OPS with eight steals, 43 RBI and 31 extra-base hits over 354 plate appearances this season.