Jeremy Pena News: Homers again Thursday
Pena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.
Pena led off the contest with a 424-foot blast off Nathan Eovaldi, setting the tone for Houston in the victory. After going 17 games without a homer to start the year, Pena now has two in his last three games. He's now batting .256 with a .689 OPS, 12 runs scored, six RBI and two steals through 90 plate appearances this season.
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