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Jeremy Pena News: Homers, swipes base in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Pena went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Brewers.

Pena showcased both power and speed Saturday, homering and swiping a bag in the same game for the first time this year. Although the shortstop missed over a month of action with a right hamstring strain earlier this season, he's now gone deep in three of his past five games. Working as Houston's primary leadoff batter, Pena is hitting .273 with seven extra-base hits, eight RBI, three steals and 15 runs scored over 88 at-bats.

Jeremy Pena
Houston Astros
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