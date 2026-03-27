Jeremy Pena News: In lineup Friday
Pena (finger) is leading off and playing shortstop Friday against the Angels.
Pena was held out on Opening Day, but he's back in action for game No. 2. His return to the lineup pushes Carlos Correa to third base, while Isaac Paredes moves to DH and Yordan Alvarez fills left field. Pena sustained a fractured finger March 4.
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